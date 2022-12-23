Morgan Stanley Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,459.00 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $186.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 200,399 shares worth $15,111,677. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Datadog by 9.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Datadog by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.