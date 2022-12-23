Morgan Stanley Lowers Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of TWNK opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

