Morgan Stanley Lowers Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.71.
Hostess Brands Price Performance
Shares of TWNK opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.