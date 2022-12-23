Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down to $26.44

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.44, but opened at $25.82. Morphic shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 25 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter valued at about $778,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Morphic by 545.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Morphic by 140.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
