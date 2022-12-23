MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Trading Up 0.6%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 2,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

