M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.03. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.