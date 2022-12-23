Multichain Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Multichain token can now be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00024459 BTC on exchanges. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $75.79 million and $1.94 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $895.88 or 0.05310718 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00500912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,006.60 or 0.29678778 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

