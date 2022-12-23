My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $811,408.11 and approximately $745,441.90 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.61 or 0.01475725 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008877 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019528 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032232 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.85 or 0.01726469 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.