My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0501 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $809,469.46 and approximately $722,796.57 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

