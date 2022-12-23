Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,951,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 97,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 620,119 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

MUI stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

