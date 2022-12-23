Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avangrid by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 228,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

