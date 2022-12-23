Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $99.86 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

