Mystic Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,323,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 327,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $92.87.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.