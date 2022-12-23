Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 294 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

