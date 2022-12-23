Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.1 %

DD opened at $67.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.