Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VNQ opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

