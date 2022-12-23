MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Trading 2.5% Higher

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.05. 283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $756.19 million, a PE ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

