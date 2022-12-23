Nblh (NBLH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Nblh has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $722.44 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $895.88 or 0.05310718 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00500912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,006.60 or 0.29678778 BTC.

Nblh Profile

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00021 USD and is down -12.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $785.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

