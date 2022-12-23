NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $1.35 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00008011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $44.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.34052012 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $59,190,467.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

