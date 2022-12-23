Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.74

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.74 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 94.85 ($1.15). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.14), with a volume of 579,427 shares.

Netcall Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.25 million and a PE ratio of 4,600.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.80.

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is 18.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netcall

About Netcall

In other Netcall news, insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £418,934.38 ($508,909.60).

(Get Rating)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.