Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.74

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.74 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 94.85 ($1.15). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.14), with a volume of 579,427 shares traded.

Netcall Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £152.25 million and a PE ratio of 4,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.80.

Netcall Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netcall Company Profile

In other Netcall news, insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £418,934.38 ($508,909.60).

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

