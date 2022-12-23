Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Lessened by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 214.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.