New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.81. 19,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,617. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.95. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

