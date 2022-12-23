New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day moving average is $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.