New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.40 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CVS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.
In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
