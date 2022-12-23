New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

