New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 31,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,401,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

