New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 62,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.