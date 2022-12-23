New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,800 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 203,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 365.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.9% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $63.66. 621,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,374,080. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

