New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 3.6%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.74. 15,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,655,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDU. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

