NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NAMS. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NAMS opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which has been clinically shown to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while at the same time substantially increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

