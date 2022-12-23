NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $11.25 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which has been clinically shown to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while at the same time substantially increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

