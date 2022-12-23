Newmont (TSE:NGT) Trading Up 0.3%

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$65.73 and last traded at C$65.00. Approximately 122,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 171,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$51.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.48.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( TSE:NGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.87 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.761 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 134.97%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.