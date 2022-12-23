Nexum Price Hits $0.0924 on Top Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $360,724.33 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

