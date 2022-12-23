Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 2.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 95,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,050,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Nikola Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,519.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,222.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,519.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,331,605 shares of company stock worth $9,002,555. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 18,888.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 511,886 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 146.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Nikola by 159.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

