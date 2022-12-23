Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Trading Down 1.3%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Nine Dragons Paper Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

Nine Dragons Paper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

