Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.03

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1125253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTD. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $1,156,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $7,840,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

