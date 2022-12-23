Norway Savings Bank Acquires 460 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.01. 55,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,196,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 461.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,910 shares of company stock valued at $27,972,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

