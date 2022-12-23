Norway Savings Bank Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,951. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

