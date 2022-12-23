Norway Savings Bank Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.1% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 105.5% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 61,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,523. The stock has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.