Norway Savings Bank Sells 55 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $539.21. 5,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,273. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

