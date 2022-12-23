Norway Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day moving average of $232.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

