Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NUS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.31). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $103,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

