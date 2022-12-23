Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $136.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

