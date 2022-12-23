NuCypher (NU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. NuCypher has a market cap of $63.54 million and $1.42 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

