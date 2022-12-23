Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO Sells $3,741,522.40 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NTNX. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nutanix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

