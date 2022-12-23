Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 58,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,832,523 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $27.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Nutanix Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,686 shares of company stock worth $7,181,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,802,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nutanix by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

