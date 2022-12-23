Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.