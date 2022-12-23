Oasis Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.07 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $200.46 million and $12.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.90 or 0.07244227 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031420 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0349101 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $13,034,174.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

