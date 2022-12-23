Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.92 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $200.57 million and $10.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.11 or 0.07237046 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00069944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021632 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

