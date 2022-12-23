Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $198.27 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0349101 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $13,034,174.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

